DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2023

Japan’s moon lander enters orbit

AFP Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 07:01am

TOKYO: Japan’s SLIM space probe entered the Moon’s orbit on Monday in a major step towards the country’s first successful lunar landing, expected next month.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is nicknamed the “Moon Sniper” because it is designed to land within 100 metres (328 feet) of a specific target on the lunar surface.

If successful, the touchdown would make Japan only the fifth country to have successfully landed a probe on the Moon, after the United States, Russia, China and India.

On Monday, SLIM “successfully entered the moon’s orbit at 04:51 pm Japan time”, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement released on Monday evening.

“Its trajectory shift was achieved as originally planned, and there is nothing out of the ordinary about the probe’s conditions,” the agency said.

The lander’s descent towards the moon is expected to start around 12am Japan time on January 20, with its landing on the surface scheduled for 20 minutes later, JAXA said.

The H-IIA rocket lifted off in September from the southern island of Tanegashima carrying the lander, after three postponements linked to bad weather.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...
Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...