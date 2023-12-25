PTI, ANP leaders in Shangla join PML-N ahead of elections

SHANGLA: Several local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Awami National Party have changed their loyalties ahead of general elections and joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

They made the announcement here on Sunday in two different public meetings. PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam was chief guest at both the meetings. Former MPA and PML-N candidate for PK-28 Fazalullah Pir Mohammad Khan, candidate for PK-29 Mohammad Rashad Khan, Faiz Mohammad and others also addressed the event.

At the public meeting in Puran tehsil, PTI leaders Inayat Rehman Khan, Habibur Rehman Khan, Zebullah Khan, Dr Ghafoor Khan, Manzoor Khan, Taimoor Khan and Ijaz Khan announced to join PML-N.

At the public meeting in Shahpur area, ANP district information secretary Gulab Khan announced joining PML-N. He had joined ANP 17 years ago when he quit PML-N. He rejoined the party along with his supporters and family.

Addressing the public meeting, Amir Muqam asked people to vote for PML-N and help him to become chief minister of the province. He said that PML-N could work for the progress and development of the province.

“I have never got a chance to become part of government in the province. People expect me to work for them by using the powers of chief minister although I have always been in opposition in the province,” He said. He claimed that he worked for development of Shangla in his personal capacity. He said that he constructed roads and water supply schemes in the district.

Mr Muqam said that he initiated electricity projects in mountainous areas of the district. He said that those areas were in the dark before he initiated power projects there. “Today people of those areas enjoy the facility of electricity,” he added.

He said that he would not interfere in the issues of Raja family. He said that he would accept every decision of the family of late Pir Mohammad Khan as his brothers filed nomination papers for contesting elections against PML-N owing to an internal rift.

Mr Muqam said that father of Gulab Khan was an esteemed leader of PML-N in the district. He said that he served the party with commitment.

