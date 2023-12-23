DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 23, 2023

PTA warns against fraudulent links on WhatsApp, social media

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 23, 2023 Updated December 23, 2023 06:53am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cautioned the public on Friday against phishing and fraudulent links circulating on Whatsapp, social media and through text messages, falsely claiming to be associated with the PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

The PTA has said that the message making the rounds purports to be an official communication, stating that the user’s SIM was found to be involved in “suspicious activities” and that the user should check the number of SIMs at the given link.

Alternatively, another message warns that the user’s phone registration will be suspended unless they visit the provided link.

The telecom sector regulator has said these deceptive tactics have been designed to trick individuals into clicking on malicious links, compromising their personal information.

“The public is urged to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers as well as unknown senders,” the PTA warned.

They further asked the people to report such phone numbers and links for blocking through the PTA’s complaint management system on its toll-free number.

Besides, they cautioned the public to stay vigilant and prioritise the use of its official platforms to protect their personal information.

The telecom regulator mentioned that people can lodge complaints about such activities on PTA’s website, and to check the status of their device, users should rather visit the website or forward an SMS at 8484 from their mobile devices.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Violent dispersal
Updated 23 Dec, 2023

Violent dispersal

The situation calls for an immediate and unbiased inquiry into the police action against the Baloch protesters.
Unfair delivery
23 Dec, 2023

Unfair delivery

DEEMING the party’s internal polls unlawful, the ECP has dealt another blow to the PTI by stripping the latter of...
Media curbs
23 Dec, 2023

Media curbs

FROM military coercion to fatal attacks, journalists in Pakistan have lived through testing times. The current...
Flies on the wall
Updated 22 Dec, 2023

Flies on the wall

What national security objectives are served by illegally recording personal calls?
Forgotten citizens
22 Dec, 2023

Forgotten citizens

IN a recent revelation that should stir our conscience, Justice Project Pakistan disclosed that over 14,000 ...
Crucial cash
22 Dec, 2023

Crucial cash

THE Asian Development Bank will give Pakistan $1.2bn, including $400m for budgetary support, for financing various...