PTA warns against fraudulent links on WhatsApp, social media

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) cautioned the public on Friday against phishing and fraudulent links circulating on Whatsapp, social media and through text messages, falsely claiming to be associated with the PTA’s Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS).

The PTA has said that the message making the rounds purports to be an official communication, stating that the user’s SIM was found to be involved in “suspicious activities” and that the user should check the number of SIMs at the given link.

Alternatively, another message warns that the user’s phone registration will be suspended unless they visit the provided link.

The telecom sector regulator has said these deceptive tactics have been designed to trick individuals into clicking on malicious links, compromising their personal information.

“The public is urged to refrain from clicking on links from unknown numbers as well as unknown senders,” the PTA warned.

They further asked the people to report such phone numbers and links for blocking through the PTA’s complaint management system on its toll-free number.

Besides, they cautioned the public to stay vigilant and prioritise the use of its official platforms to protect their personal information.

The telecom regulator mentioned that people can lodge complaints about such activities on PTA’s website, and to check the status of their device, users should rather visit the website or forward an SMS at 8484 from their mobile devices.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023