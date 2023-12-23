Independent poll candidate ‘whisked away’ in Kohat

KOHAT: Unknown people whisked away a prominent social worker and candidate for PK-91, Shah Mehmood, from near the Shahpur police checkpost the other day, his brother claimed on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Mufti Shahid said his mobile phone went silent at 11pm on Thursday night. He said his brother’s last message to his family was that if he didn’t return then file his nomination papers.

Later, he said the car in which Mr Mehmood was returning to his home from the city was found abandoned on the Tanda Dam Road.

He appealed to the state institutions, including the army and the police, to help trace his ‘missing’ brother. He said his brother was not a terrorist, and if he was wanted in any case his family should be informed about it.

Brother says Mehmood’s car was found abandoned on a road

He said his brother had no affiliation with any party and was contesting the elections as an independent candidate.

Shahid said Mehmood had also lost his two sons in the Tanda Dam boat tragedy.

Flanked by some elders, Shahid said his family had filed a case in the city police station. He warned that if his brother wasn’t presented before a court, the area people would block the Indus highway.

ARREST: The Jarma police arrested a high-profile terrorist wanted by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Karachi during an intelligence-based operation in Muslimabad area here on Friday.

SHO Fazal Mohammad leading a team raided a hideout and arrested Hanifullah, who was wanted in cases of terrorism, killings and attacks on security forces.

An official statement issued from the DPO office said he would be handed over to Karachi CTD after completing legal formalities.

FUNCTION: Speakers at a function held in Darra Adamkhel tribal subdivision on Friday demanded action against those involved in ruthless cutting of trees in the area.

They also stressed the need for tree plantations to provide a clean environment to people and curb pollution.

The speakers, including principals of government degree colleges for boys and girls, Prof Khan Afridi and Sumbla Yousuf, said trees were fast disappearing replaced by a jungle of concrete all across the Kohat district. They said deforestation was also resulting in different diseases to humans as well as animals.

They urged every individual of society to plant a tree to offset the effects of climate change.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Christian Council organised a function here on Friday in connection with Christmas. Members of the Christian community and officials of the district administration cut a cake on the occasion.

The function was held in a beautifully-decorated hall in the cantonment area.

PCC president Riaz Raheem, priest Irshad Raheem, deputy commissioner Dr Azamatullah Wazir, assistant commissioner Usman Ashraf, Army’s Wing Commander Mohammad Bilal Butt, Willam Rahat, Javed Noor, Fareed Khan and others participated in the event.

Prayers were also offered for the harmony and prosperity of the country.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2023