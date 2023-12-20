US may yet back ‘mild ceasefire’ for Gaza

UNITED NATIONS: The eme­r­gency UN Security Cou­ncil meeting on the Gaza situation was adjourned on Tuesday, with discussions entering into informal consultations as hopes rise of a slight flexibility in Washington’s otherwise staunch support for Israel.

The council’s meeting, which started on Monday for a vote on UAE’s resolution calling for a sustainable cessation of hostilities in Gaza, was postponed due to US concerns over the draft’s phrasing.

While the US administration was still hesitant to endorse a “cessation of hostilities,” it has shown openness to a milder “suspension of hostilities.”

This shift in stance reflects deepening divisions within the US government, with growing discontent, particularly from the global South.

In a departure from its previous stance, the White House’s willingness to consider alternative wording suggests frustration with Israel’s approach.

Despite diplomatic efforts, Israel’s approach has faced criticism, and pressure has been mounting on the US following a UN General Assembly vote on December 12, where 153 countries called for an urgent cessation of hostilities.

UAE Ambassador Mohamed Issa Abushahab underscored the urgency of the situation, declaring 2023 as the deadliest year in the history of Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He emphasised the need to break the current status quo, particularly in Gaza, where a recent visit by Security Council ambassadors revealed a humanitarian system on the brink.

Nathalie Broadhurst, the French deputy permanent representative, strongly condemned Israel’s announcement of new settlements and the expulsion of Palestinian families.

The rise in violence in the West Bank was “due to an environment of total impunity,” the French official added.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, with over 19,000 casualties, including 70 per cent women and children.

China’s Ambassador Zhang Jun painted a bleak picture while describing the plight of Gazans who are without basic necessities, with the relief network on the verge of paralysis due to indiscriminate bombardment.

The US ambassador, Robert Wood, condemned Hamas attacks and emphasised the importance of preventing the extremist group from controlling Gaza.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023