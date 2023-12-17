FDE declares education ministry no-go area for teachers, staff

ISLAMABAD: The teaching and non-teaching staff under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) find themselves entangled in a bureaucratic web after the FDE imposed restrictions on the visit of teaching and non-teaching staff to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFEPT).

The circular, issued by FDE, suggested that seeking resolution from MOFEPT without prior permission from the FDE was a violation of conduct rules, and could entail disciplinary action against those who defy this directive. The circular also directed principals of educational institutions to prevent their staff from approaching the ministry, even after work hours.

Frustration has grown among the FDE staff who are now facing additional challenges due to this ‘non-sensical’ circular.

According to some teaching and non-teaching staff members, the explanation of the government servants’ conduct rule by the FDE “seems like a manipulation of the 1964 rules”. They argued that the circular impeded their ability to seek timely redressal of their grievances and long-standing issues, particularly those related to pending payments of the rental ceiling, grant of time scale, and teachers’ regular appointment cases. They expressed dissatisfaction with the FDE’s “inefficiency” which forced them to seek higher authorities’ help.

Teachers blast ‘absurd’ circular, say forced to visit ministry because of ‘inefficient’ directorate

A teacher, speaking on the condition of anonymity, lamented, “The rental ceiling for the last two years has not been paid to my house owner, who is now threatening to evict me. The FDE has not resolved my issue, forcing me to pursue my case with higher authorities at the education ministry. It is ridiculous that the FDE has prevented its staff from pursuing their cases at the ministry.”

Another teacher expressed frustration, saying, “I have not been granted the higher time scale since 2020. Unfortunately, FDE is not effectively pursuing the time scale cases at the ministry level, so I have had to take it upon myself to seek resolution from higher authorities at the ministry. Unfortunately, the non-resolution of issues by the FDE has led to an increase in the number of cases ending up in courts.”

A teacher, who has been recommended by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for appointment as a regular employee, said: “The notification is still pending with the ministry. That’s why teachers pursue their case for regular appointments after their duty hours’ end.”

A group of female teachers also raised concerns over the FDE’s failure to rectify the 4-tier promotion formula since 2011 when it was disrupted due to the upgradation of BPS-16 posts. Frustrated by the lack of progress, teachers find themselves caught in a bureaucratic deadlock, shuttling between the FDE and the ministry.

Another teacher stated, “On the one hand, the FDE is not resolving our issues; on the other hand, it is imposing restrictions on our movement to pursue our issues at the MOFEPT…FDE has never created a friendly environment for its staff.”

A school principal voiced concerns over the new code of conduct, stating, “It is absurd to hold me responsible for my staff’s actions after duty hours, especially if they choose to go to the ministry after 2pm to pursue their cases…The FDE’s letter assigning responsibility for staff actions during their private time is nonsensical. Instead, the FDE should focus on resolving teachers’ cases to prevent them from pursuing issues elsewhere.”

When contacted, FDE Acting Director General Tanvir Ahmed told Dawn that the reporting channel of teachers was the FDE head office instead of the education ministry. “These instructions are not new… The teachers leave their primary job of teaching, leaving classrooms and students unattended to visit the ministry and other offices is akin to wasting the time of students…,” he said.

“Media should also help the administration sensitise the teaching community to give priority to the students and resolve their issues through the FDE which is available and open even after their school/college hours,” Mr Ahmed claimed.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2023