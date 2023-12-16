PTI remains obstinate as other parties hail SC order on polls

LAHORE: Buoyed by the Supreme Court’s decision, followed by the announcement of the general elections schedule, most political parties on Friday unanimously proclaimed that a “major conspiracy to delay the polls” has failed.

PTI, however, refused to join the celebrations, with party leaders continuing to question the biases of bureaucrats to be appointed as poll officers.

In a post on X, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “The SC’s landmark decision to ensure Feb 8 polls will strengthen democracy and protect the Constitution.”

Mr Sharif claimed that the apex court foiled PTI’s conspiracy against democracy and the Constitution.

Repeats concerns over bias of bureaucrats; PML-N, PPP, MQM-P say ‘bid to delay polls’ foiled

“PTI’s effort to run away from elections failed,” he said, re-emphasising that Imran Khan’s PTI did not want polls.

Former finance minister and PML-N leader Ishaq Dar said holding polls was ECP’s sole responsibility as the circumstances and the Constitution demanded timely elections.

Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the verdict has removed “all hurdles” in timely elections.

“The Supreme Court has saved democracy and ensured supremacy of the Constitution for which we are thankful for it,” she wrote in a post on X.

MQM-P’s Aminul Haq welcomed the decision, saying it has put an end to the uncertainties and speculations surrounding general elections.

“We are among those who are already in electioneering mode. We want timely, free and fair elections,” he said while talking to reporters in Karachi.

PPP Punjab Secretary General Hasan Murtaza also said a major conspiracy to delay polls had been foiled.

“The face of undemocratic forces has been exposed … Those who wanted to come to power with the help of others did not want elections,” he said, adding only the PPP believed in the electoral pro-cess. “Those who were sabotaging the elections are the enemies of the people of Pakistan.”

Before the SC order, PPP’s Faisal Karim Kundi, in a press conference, said irrespective of the situation, “elections must be held on Feb 8”.

He claimed his party wants elections at any cost while “PMLN and PTI are trying to escape from polls.”

“Pakistan, at the moment, cannot afford any other ladla (blue-eyed) person”.

In a statement before the SC order, Balochistan Awami Party leaders strongly condemned the PTI for approaching the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the appointment of bureaucrats as presiding and returning officers.

“PTI, a political party, is afraid of elections and is using such tactics for their postponement,” BAP leaders said.

PTI repeats apprehensions

While expressing its concerns, PTI also demanded the ECP to announce polls’ schedule and allot it the ‘bat’ symbol.

“The ECP should immediately announce the elections’ schedule and speed up its preparations to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections on February 8, 2024, in any circumstances,” the PTI said and urged the SC to put a halt on ongoing spree of forcing PTI leaders to change loyalties.

After the SC’s verdict, a message posted on the X account of PTI’s Punjab chapter said: “A DC [deputy commissioner] which doesn’t allow PTI to hold a convention will now conduct elections.”

In an apparently sarcastic tweet, senior PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra wrote: “Returning Officers (ROs) are critical to a #FreeAndFairElection. DCs and other DMG officers are servants of the state, politically unbiased, independent, and so must do their jobs fairly.”

To convey his point, the ex-finance minister of KP attached a video clip of a professional WWE wrestling match, showing Hulk Hogan being ‘robbed’ of a victory against Andre the Giant by ‘biased’ referees.

“Will the right RO please stand up?” he wrote, leaving little doubt as to what he meant.

Another PTI leader, Moonis Elahi, wrote on X: “Bureaucracy can’t go to wash-room without permission ..how will it hold free and fair polls? We demand transparent elections.”

Syed Irfan Raza in Islamabad, Saleem Shahid in Quetta and Imran Ayub in Karachi also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2023