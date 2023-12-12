SC to hear long-pending reference against Zulfikar Bhutto’s death sentence today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday resume hearing a long-pending presidential reference seeking to revisit the 1979 controversial death sentence awarded to former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

A nine-member larger bench of the apex court is expected to take up the reference at 11:30am.

Headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, the larger bench consists of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Musarrat Hilali.

The reference was filed on behalf of former president Asif Ali Zardari on April 2, 2011, for an opinion on revisiting the death sentence awarded to the former premier under the Supreme Court’s advisory jurisdiction.

It was filed before the top court under Article 186 (1 and 2) of the Constitution, which empowers the president to refer any question of public importance to the Supreme Court to seek its opinion on an issue.

The reference was last heard by an 11-judge panel, headed by then chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, in Jan 2012.

In March 1978, a four-member bench of Lahore High Court had awarded the death sentence to Bhutto, which was later challenged in the top court.

In a four to three split verdict, a seven-judge SC had bench upheld the sentence during the military regime of the then-army chief Gen Ziaul Haq in March 1979.

Bilawal seeks live broadcast of proceedings

A day earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari approached the apex court seeking live streaming of the reference’s proceedings.

The former foreign minister, through his lawyer Farooq H. Naek, filed a petition in the top court requesting that the hearing of the case should be “live/on-air” so that the entire country could hear it.

The petition stated that Bhutto’s ideology remained intact to date and his sentence “is not just on the history of the family but a wretched stain on the entire judicial system of Pakistan and remains so till date”.

“It is in order to remove this stain and correct the wrong in history that the applicant has preferred the instant reference to bring on record the reality of the life of his grandfather, hence, the applicant wants that the hearing of this case, should be live/on Air, so that the whole Pakistan can hear it and this would be transparent for everyone,” the application said.

Separately, while speaking to the media, Bilawal had also said that his “bare minimum” expectation from the SC was that it would expose all the individuals who were involved in the “crime”.

He added that those who had died could not be brought back but said he expected justice from the courts to “correct the past”.