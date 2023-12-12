Initiative soon to resolve financial issues of people: CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister retired Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has said Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme will be launched soon to resolve financial problems of people and create job opportunities for youth.

He said the short-term measures would be taken immediately while long-term measures would be proposed to the incoming elected government, which would provide a roadmap to continue public welfare initiatives.

Presiding over a meeting of caretaker cabinet here on Monday, he directed relevant authorities to ensure implementation of the programme and contribute to the welfare of people of the province. He said that improvement of law and order and financial situation were significant features of the programme.

The chief minister said attention would be paid to courses of information technology according to the demands of international market to enable youth to get overseas employment. He added that up to 0.5 million youth would be sent abroad for employment next year.

The provincial cabinet approved a non-annual development de-worming initiative for school-age children with a cost of Rs218.7 million during the financial year 2023-24.

The meeting reviewed various reports on the issue of inclusion of Malakand Levies in police force. It was said on the occasion that the matter could be resolved through legislation as it involved many complex and far-reaching legal, political and financial issues. The meeting decided to postpone decision about it until the formation of an elected government.

The cabinet also decided to return 1,000-kanal of land acquired for Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan to its owners. The piece of land was acquired in 2009 for proposed expansion of the college and its value had increased due to various lawsuits.

The provincial cabinet approved enhanced cost of reconstruction of Women and Children Liaquat Memorial Teaching Hospital Kohat under the revised PC-I. It also approved creation of 158 stipendiary slots for FCPS Part-II trainee medical officers for financial year 2023-24 at a cost of Rs178 million.

The caretaker cabinet also approved reconstitution of Road Transport Board under Motor Vehicle Ordinance, 1965, for three years besides the draft memorandum of understanding with

Okara Seed Company to improve production system of locally grown vegetable seeds and, in consultation with Seed Industry Association, to provide favourable environment and attractive incentives to private firms.

It approved recommendations to reduce expenditure on printing and publishing free textbooks to reduce burden on the provincial exchequer. However, the budget allocated for textbooks for financial year 2023-24 will be maintained. The cabinet also approved funds required by Textbook Board for printing textbooks for the next year.

The cabinet approved payment of arrears to teachers of Police Public School. Removing the ambiguity of the earlier decision, it declared that dues of teachers and other staff would be paid soon.

The cabinet also approved funds required for the payment of 10-month salary of teachers of governor model schools in tribal districts.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2023