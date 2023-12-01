DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N asks judiciary to ensure justice for Nawaz

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 1, 2023 Updated December 1, 2023 07:15am

LAHORE: Jubilant PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with party leaders here in Model Town and celebrated his acquittal in the Avenfield corruption case.

PML-N President Sheh­baz Sharif was also present in the meeting. He congratulated Mr Sharif for securing acquittal in the Avenfield case and expressed the hope that he would soon be acquitted in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case, too.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah asked the judiciary to ensure justice to Mr Sharif at the earliest to enhance its honour. “The judiciary should abolish all cases against Nawaz as early as possible to enh­a­nce its respect,” he demanded.

He said that the Sharif brothers also discussed upcoming polls and the party’s preparations.

In reply to a question about ‘swift justice’ ensured to Mr Sharif, Mr Sanaullah said: “Nawaz got justice rather after six years. Nawaz got justice in Avenfield while Al-Azizia Mills corruption case is a fraud. I think the decision about acquittal of Nawaz will be made in two days.”

He also predicted that Mr Sharif’s disqualification would also end after his acquittal in the cases against him.

When asked whether former PTI chairman Imran Khan should also be given justice on the pattern of Nawaz, the PML-N leader said: “Imran Khan has got what he sowed. Under which law Nawaz was separated from the party presidentship, Imran faced the same.” He said Mr Sharif would interview shortlisted candidates for upcoming polls.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2023

