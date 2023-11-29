Sit-in against Turbat ‘killings’ enters sixth day

GWADAR: A comprehensive shuter down and wheel jam strike was observed throughout the Makran division on Tuesday in protest against the alleged extrajudicial killing of Balaach Mola Bakhsh during an intelligence-based operation on Pasni road in Turbat. The protest against the alleged extrajudicial killing has now entered its sixth day.

The call for the shutdown and wheel jam strike was issued by the Baloch Yakjehti Council (BYC) in response to the incident. Mr Bakhsh’s family, along with his coffin, had been staging a sit-in protest in Turbat for the past six days.

The protest garnered support from hundreds of political workers and human rights activists. Additionally, traders and the business community expressed solidarity by closing their establishments.

The impact of the strike was widespread, with all bazaars, shops, markets, shopping centers, and even private banks and other institutions remaining closed in Gwadar, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Ormara, and other areas.

The Makran division experienced a complete cut-off from Karachi, Quetta, and other areas due to the strike.

The family members and other individuals continued their sit-in on the D-Baloch CPEC highway for the sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased and the BYC announced plans to bury Mr Bakhsh on Wednesday in the Koh-Murad graveyard in Turbat.

BYC leaders, while speaking at a press conference in late evening at the protest camp, declared their intent to continue the sit-in even after the burial until an FIR is registered against the CTD officials involved in the operation.

The BYC leaders criticised police officials for not registering the FIR, despite orders from the session court in Turbat. They empha­sised that the sit-in has beco­me a movement, and it will be expa­nded to other areas of Baloc­histan.

On November 24, a total of four men were killed in an alleged encounter by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). Among them, Mr Bakhsh, Shakoor Baloch, Saif Baloch were identified, while the identity of one person remains unknown.

