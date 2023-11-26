Security for Imran’s court appearance to be finalised tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Police, administration and other departments concerned will meet on Monday (tomorrow) to finalise a security plan for PTI chairman Imran Khan, who will be brought to Judicial Complex on Tuesday to appear in a special court hearing in connection with cipher case, sources told Dawn.

Earlier, the special court (Official Secrets Act) issued issued summons for the PTI chairman and vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Quershi for Nov 28.

Law and order is expected to remain under control during the appearance of Mr Khan, as most of the PTI leadership has either gone underground to avoid arrest or quit the party, they said.

However, the Special Branch of the police and other departments concerned have started collecting intelligence which will assist them in chalking out the security plan, they said, the sources said.

There are three routes to bring Mr Khan to Judicial Complex–Peshawar Road, Islamabad Expressway and Murree Road.

The preferred choice to transport him from jail to complex will be Peshawar Road, the sources said.

The Red Zone is likely to be partially sealed on Tuesday, they said.

Besides, extra contingents of police and paramilitary troops are likely to be deployed at the important installations in the Red Zone and in and around it, the sources said, adding that the Judicial Complex is also likely to be cordoned off by the well-equipped police contingent and paramilitary troops.

Besides, points and roads leading towards the complex are likely to be sealed, they added.

Contingents are also likely to be deployed on main points of the capital, like Faizabad, Zero Point, Srinagar Highway and near the Red Zone, they added.

