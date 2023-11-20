Roadside bomb blast kills three in Balochistan’s Kech

GWADAR: Three people, among them two brothers, were killed when a roadside bomb went off near their vehicle in the Hoshab area of Kech district on Sunday.

A senior official, preferring to remain anonymous, stated that the individuals who lost their lives in the explosion were affiliated with a pro-government group. He did not provide details.

Authorities reported that the victims, residents of the Balgatar area in Kech district, were travelling in their vehicle. Upon reaching the Hoshab area, a powerful explosion occurred along the road in close proximity to the vehicle.

“As a result of powerful blast all the three people travelling in the vehicle were killed on the spot,” Saeed Ahmed Umrani. Commissioner Makran division confirmed to Dawn when reached on phone, adding that the vehicle was completely destroyed in the blast.

Security forces rushed to the site soon after receiving information about the incident and shifted the bodies to district hospital Turbat.

“An improvised explosive device, which was planted on the roadside, was used to carry out the blast,” a senior security official said, adding it was a remote control blast.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Adil, Shahjahan, and Nabi Dad. Following the conclusion of medico-legal procedures, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated a search operation in the area to locate the individuals responsible for the incident.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2023