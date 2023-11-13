Gaza unrest damage on infrastructure and economy

• Israeli attacks destroyed 45pc of housing units

• Nearly two-thirds of health centres are out of service

• Over 279 educational institutions damaged

ISRAEL’S land, sea and air assault on the Gaza Strip has brought upheaval and destruction to the Palestinian territory on a scale never before seen in the enclave.

In the latest estimates from international organisations on the socio-economic impact of the ongoing unrest. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), quoting data from the Palestinian public works and housing department, said Israeli attacks had destroyed more than 41,000 housing units and damaged more than 222,000 housing units. In all, it said at least 45 per cent of Gaza’s housing units had reportedly been damaged or destroyed.

It was impossible to independently verify the numbers, but reporters in Gaza say the destruction is on a huge scale. An Israeli reporter who was taken to see the Gazan town of Beit Hanoun by the Israeli military reported on Sunday that “barely a single inhabitable building remains standing”.

More than 52,000 people had lived there before the start of Israeli aggression.

In a Nov 10 report, OCHA said 279 educational facilities had reportedly been damaged, more than 51pc of the total, with none of Gaza’s 625,000 students able to access education.

It said more than half of Gaza’s hospitals and nearly two-thirds of primary health care centres were out of service and 53 ambulances damaged. All 13 hospitals in Gaza City and northern Gaza have received evacuation orders from the Israeli military.

OCHA said water consumption has fallen by 90pc since the unrest started. Two of the three water pipelines from Israel are functioning, however, there is 50pc leakage from the main pipeline between Rafah, on the Egyptian border, and the southern city of Khan Yunis, where many refugees from the north have fled. Most of Gaza’s 65pc sewage pumps were out of service, OCHA said.

Half bread

OCHA said Gaza has wheat supplies that should be sufficient for 12 days, but the only operative mill in the enclave cannot transform the wheat into flour due to electricity outages. It said there were no stocks left of vegetable oil, pulses, sugar or rice. People were on average queuing for 4-6 hours to receive half the normal bread ration.

On average 500 trucks of food and goods entered Gaza each day before the Israeli forces besieged Gaza. All imports were halted after Oct 7 and only resumed on Oct 21. Between then and Nov 10 a total of 861 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had crossed into Gaza.

In a joint report, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said on Nov 5 that around 390,000 jobs had been lost since Oct 7.

The socio-economic situation of Gaza was already dire, with the poverty rate estimated to have reached 61pc in 2020. In a preliminary estimate, the UN agencies said poverty was expected to rise by between 20pc and 45pc, depending on the duration of the unrest.

They also forecast that the ongoing crisis would cost Gaza between 4pc and 12pc of gross domestic product in 2023.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023