Islamabad court orders unfreezing of Nawaz’s properties

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday ordered unfreezing of the movable and immovable properties of Nawaz Sharif on an application filed by the former prime minister’s counsel.

Accountability judge Mohammad Bashir was earlier informed that since Mr Sharif had surrendered and his warrant of arrest had been cancelled, the order for attachment of his properties may be withdrawn.

Subsequently, the court withdrew the order issued for the attachment of the properties of Mr Sharif.

Misbahul Hasan Qazi, the counsel for Mr Sharif, informed the judge that his client had gone abroad for his medical treatment with the permission of the high court.

However, a NAB reference was filed against him and proceedings under sections 87 and 88 of the Criminal Pro­cedure Code (CrPC) for attachment of his properties were initiated.

He further argued that mode and method of the attachment as required under Section 88(4) of the CrPC had not been mentioned in the court order passed regarding the attachment of Mr Sharif’s assets.

The counsel for Mr Sharif further said that mentioning of such modes in the order was mandatory and, therefore, the very order of the attachment is not in accordance with law.

He said the provincial government has not yet taken over the assets of Mr Sharif as no transfer of money from the bank accounts has taken place and none of his assets have been sold out, adding that the order of the attachment of properties was illegal.

AC Judge Bashir noted that since the petitioner has appeared before the court and warrant of arrest issued against him has also been cancelled, therefore, “the application at hand is hereby accepted and the Order dated 1.10.2020 and the Order dated 22.4.2021 stands withdrawn”.

Mr Sharif’s properties were attached vide orders dated October 1, 2020, and April 22, 2021, and directions were issued for taking possession and selling out his assets.

The court also attached Mr Sharif’s shares in four registered companies, eight accounts, including three foreign currency accounts. Also, his Land Cruiser, two Mercedes cars and two tractors, properties of the Sharif family in Murree and Changla Gali, agricultural lands measuring 88 kanals and 105 acres in Sheikhupura and Lahore were also attached.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2023