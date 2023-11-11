Finance dept released funds for repatriation of illegal immigrants, meeting told

KARACHI: While the Sindh government released funds required for repatriation of undocumented Afghan immigrants from the province via the Chaman border crossing, the caretaker home minister on Friday asked authorities to ensure transparency in expenditures on sending illegal immigrants back to their home country.

A meeting held to review law and order situation in the province with a specific reference to the deportation of illegal immigrants was informed that the Sindh finance department had released the required estimated funds to facilitate ongoing repatriation process.

While a press release issued after the meeting did not mention the exact amount, the Sindh cabinet had in its last meeting approved a hefty amount of Rs4.5 billion for the whole repatriation process.

Chairing the meeting, interim Home Minister retired Brigadier Haris Nawaz emphasised the importance of transparency in all expenses related to the repatriation plan.

Minister calls for transparency in expenditures on deportation process

He stressed upon strict adherence to rules and regulations governing these expenses and to evolve a mechanism to ensure transparency.

The minister appreciated the role played by various departments and institutions, particularly Rangers, police and district administration, in providing facilities and accommodations to the returning immigrants.

He directed to accelerate the pace of deportation process.

He said that a follow-up meeting to review the progress of repatriation of illegal immigrants would be held every Tuesday.

Karachi police chief Khadim Rind briefed the meeting about the overall law and order challenges, especially the menace of street crime.

The home minister pointed out that it was the basic responsibility of the government to provide protection to the life and property of the people and to ensure peace.

He directed the authorities concerned to take all-out measures to maintain economic activities and peaceful environment.

“Enhancement of security measures at all levels must be ensured in coordination with police and Rangers, further augmented by the intelligence services,” he added.

The meeting also deliberated on the menace of drugs in the city, especially in educational institution.

The home minister, while reviewing a progress report of police actions against drug mafia, directed to enhance the ongoing operations against those involved in sale, purchase of drugs, their operatives and patrons.

He also received a security briefing on Chinese nationals working in projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other ventures.

He observed that foolproof security of Chinese nationals working on all development projects, including CPEC and non-CPEC, was the government’s top priority and, therefore, solid security measures must be ensured.

The meeting was attended by Home Secretary Muhammd Iqbal Memon, Karachi commissioner, representatives of police, Rangers, intelligence agencies and the National Database and Registration Authority.

