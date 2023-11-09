DAWN.COM Logo

World Cup: New Zealand win toss and elect to field against Sri Lanka in must-win game

Dawn.com Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 01:38pm
Kusal Mendis and Kane Williamson during the toss on Thursday.—Sri Lanka cricket
Kusal Mendis and Kane Williamson during the toss on Thursday.—Sri Lanka cricket

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first in a must-win game against Sri Lanka at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Lockie Ferguson comes in for New Zealand replacing Ish Sodhi meanwhile Kasun Rajitha is out with Chamika Karunaratne in for the Lankan side.

New Zealand Team: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (captain), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Sri Lanka Team: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis † (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Dilshan Madushanka

More to follow

