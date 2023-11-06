Balochistan minister blames ‘two neighbours’ for terrorism

QUETTA/GILGIT: Days after a series of attacks targeting security forces claimed over a dozen lives across the country, the Balochistan caretaker information minister claimed two neighbouring states were involved in these terror attacks as they wanted to “blackmail” Pakistan.

On the other hand, six soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the Gwadar attack, where militants killed over a dozen Pakistan Army personnel, were laid to rest with military honours in their ancestral villages of Skardu, Shigar, Ghanche in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday night.

Addressing a press conference along with Quetta Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday, caretaker minister Jan Achakzai said Pakistan was being attacked from “both sides”, but this would not weaken the resolve of the state to crush terrorism. The caretaker minister claimed six militants who were killed in the Zhob attack had Afghan identity cards in their possession, which were recovered by the security forces.

He alleged India was spreading unrest in the region and its spy agency RAW was “invo­lved in terrorist incidents in the country”.

Two soldiers martyred in Gwadar attack buried in Shigar

“We have repeatedly said that India is involved in the incidents of terrorism in the country, especially in the province of Balochistan,” he said while referring to two attacks in the past week.

At least six terrorists were killed in a heavy exchange of gunfire between security forces and militants during an intelligence-based operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob district, said the ISPR on Wednesday.

He also referred to the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada allegedly by the Indian agents and said: “India’s state terrorism has even reached Canada. The killing of a Canadian [Sikh] citizen has proved that India is involved in terrorism in Pakistan as well.”

Also, in the Gwadar ambush, 14 Pakistan Army soldiers lost their lives after militants attacked two vehicles of security forces on Friday. The military vehicles came under attack while moving from Pasni to Ormara in the coastal district, the media wing of the army had said.

Six of 14 the Pakistan Army soldiers, who were martyred in Gwadar district, belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan. They were laid to rest in different areas with complete military honours.

Soldiers laid to rest

Two soldiers from Shigar district Zahid Hussain and Fida Ali were laid to rest in Nyali village and Thisal village of Shigar district, respectively. Besides senior military officials, a large number of people attended their funeral.

Army officials laid floral wreaths at the graves of the martyred officials on behalf of the president, the army chief and others.

Fida Hussain, another soldier from Shigar, was laid to rest in Islamabad.

Syed Mubarak Shah was laid to rest in Skardu, Shabar Hasan in Kharmang, and Mohammad Amin in Ghanche district with full military honours.

Pakistan Army troops presented a guard of honour to their fallen heroes and also presented national flags and martyrs’ uniforms to their family members.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2023