DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 05, 2023

Bodies of 3 newborns found from garbage in Karachi’s North Nazimabad: police

Imtiaz Ali Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 07:56pm

Bodies of three newborns were found in a garbage dump in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on Saturday, according to the police.

Sharea Noorjehan Station House Officer (SHO) Qamar Kiani told Dawn.com that the bodies were thrown in a garbage dump in Block-L of North Nazimabad and were found floating in jars filled with water and chemicals.

He speculated that they might have been used for “medical purposes by a medical institute” in the city but were thrown in the garbage instead of being properly disposed of or buried.

The SHO said some medical instruments were also found.

The officer said that generally, “bodies of newborns recovered in the city are wrapped up in shopping bags or bed sheets.”

He added that the bodies were sent to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and the police awaited medical reports to initiate further legal proceedings.

A report published in July earlier this year had revealed that the Edhi Foundation had buried 576 newborns in Karachi — 200 in 2021, 289 in 2022, and a minimum of 87 in the first half of 2023.

It had also stated that official records of infanticide were wildly at odds with the number of infants buried by the foundation. This had promped Sindh Police to “issue formal instructions to register a criminal case if a dead newborn is found abandoned”.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate funding
04 Nov, 2023

Climate funding

PAKISTAN is in need of a staggering $340bn over the next seven years to tackle climate change and development...
NAB laws
Updated 04 Nov, 2023

NAB laws

The "midnight ordinance" has been extended through a majority vote in the Upper House.
Bangladesh labour unrest
04 Nov, 2023

Bangladesh labour unrest

BANGLADESH has been shaken by recent unrest in its key readymade garments sector as workers demand better pay....
Finally, a date
Updated 03 Nov, 2023

Finally, a date

Now that the fog over the election date has lifted, the ECP will be under constant scrutiny.
Unending nightmare
03 Nov, 2023

Unending nightmare

IS the worst truly behind us? It is difficult to say. Some will look at the glass as half empty, others will see it...
Killing media, aid workers
Updated 04 Nov, 2023

Killing media, aid workers

EVERY life lost in Israel’s campaign of extermination in Gaza is precious. The Jewish state is not differentiating...