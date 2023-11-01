DAWN.COM Logo

Pre-arrest bail of Asad Umar, Imran’s sisters in May 9 cases extended

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published November 1, 2023 Updated November 1, 2023 07:08am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of PTI former secretary general Asad Umar and former prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan in multiple cases of May 9 riots.

All three appeared before the court, and the investigating officer (IO) said custody of the suspects was required as they had not joined the investigation.

PTI leaders’ counsel Burhan Moazam Malik said the IO was misleading the court. He said the petitioners found the IO absent from his office whenever they visited him.

He asked the court to determine a day and time for the petitioners to join the investigation.

ATC extends judicial remand of Dr Yasmin, Alia Hamza and Khadija Shah

The counsel further asked the court to order the IO to furnish the prosecution’s allegations to the petitioners.

Judge Arshad Javed directed both sides — the police and the petitioners — to decide a time with mutual convenience so that the investigation could be completed.

The judge also extended the pre-arrest bail of the PTI leaders till Nov 22.

The bail petitions were filed in cases including attacks on the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore corps commander, Askari Tower in Gulberg, torching of PML-N offices in Model Town and a container near Kalma Chowk.

Talking to the reporters, Mr Umar expressed his commitment with the PTI.

The PTI’s former secretary said he had invitation from Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), launched by Jahangir Khan Tareen. “However, I wished them best of luck in their politics,” he added.

Judicial remand

In another development, an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid, former MNA Alia Hamza, fashion designer Khadija Shah, and others in the May 9 cases of attacks on the Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

The police produced the PTI women before the court on the expiry of their previous 14-day judicial remand.

Judge Abher Gul Khan extended the judicial remand of the suspects for the next 14 days with a direction to the police to submit challan in the cases.

In a brief conversation with the reporters, Dr Rashid said justice seemed no more blind as it was targetting her and amassing new cases while allowing all the “declared absconders” to walk free who left the PTI only to join another party.

She said the prosecution had so far failed to submit a challan and had been employing

delaying tactics at almost 25 hearings since her arrest some six months ago.

She said the justice system was no more ready to lay hands on women absconders, including Andleeb Abbas, who recently parted her ways with the PTI.

Dr Rashid said that 11 new cases had been registered against her — seven in Kasur and four in Faisalabad — without mentioning any charges.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2023

