PTI worker told in jail about her husband’s death

Mansoor Malik Published October 30, 2023

LAHORE: An incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) worker received the shock of her life when she was informed that her husband had died of a brain haemorrhage on Saturday night.

PTI worker Farzana Sarwar was arrested in the aftermath of May 9 and has been languishing in jail. She faced the ordeal of being re-arrested after being released from jail some time ago.

Human rights activists said her husband was longing to meet his wife and could not bear it anymore.

The funeral of Ms Sarwar’s husband was held in Township, Lahore, on Sunday evening.

PTI sources told Dawn that Ms Sarwar was allowed to attend the funeral on the condition that she would not meet anyone from the PTI, and only close relatives were permitted to attend.

“Since Ms Sarwar was released with the condition that she would not meet anyone from the PTI, the family is avoiding letting anyone from the PTI to get closer,” a PTI senior leader told Dawn.

When asked whether she would be taken back to jail after the funeral, the PTI leader stated that she had now been freed from jail. The leader also claimed that Ms Sarwar was picked up even though she was not involved in any case, and had been granted bail in other cases.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2023

