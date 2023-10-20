DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 20, 2023

Current account deficit contracts to $8m in Sept

Dawn.com Published October 20, 2023 Updated October 20, 2023 12:55pm
The current account balance. —SBP.
The current account balance. —SBP.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data issued on Thursday showed that the current account deficit (CAD) contracted to $8 million in Sept this fiscal year from $164m during August FY2024.

The details showed that imports declined. Imports fell to $3.99 billion in Sept as compared to $4.28bn in August. Exports saw a modest increase — from $2.43bn to $2.47bn.

In FY23, the CAD for Sept was $360bn.

The CAD balance is aligned with the government’s goals of reaching $6 million in CAD deficit balance. In the September Economic Outlook Report by the Ministry of Finance, a gradual increase in worker’s remittances was noted in the months of August and September on a year-on-year basis.

The report added, “Pakistan’s main export markets particularly US, UK, Euro Area and China’s monthly CLI positions indicate an upward trend, indicating positive prospects for export growth in the coming months.”

This CAD reduction comes in amid army-backed currency black market crackdown and the continuous appreciation of the rupee for most of the month in September, with austere measures taken on the Afghan transit trade to curb illicit trading.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

CPEC’s potential
Updated 20 Oct, 2023

CPEC’s potential

Are we ready to seize this second chance to fully realise the potential of cooperation on CPEC?
Media under fire
Updated 20 Oct, 2023

Media under fire

The international community must insist on ‘safe zones’ where journalists can work freely.
Unjust bloodshed
20 Oct, 2023

Unjust bloodshed

THE events that unfolded on Sept 28 in Sindh’s Mari Jalbani village have called into question the state’s...
Israeli barbarism
Updated 19 Oct, 2023

Israeli barbarism

Measures such as the ‘oil weapon’ deployed during the 1973 Middle East conflict should be considered in solidarity with Gaza’s battered population.
Slippery customer
19 Oct, 2023

Slippery customer

THE legal strategy seems evident enough: an attempt to evade accountability by opening a new legal front. With the...
Football hope
19 Oct, 2023

Football hope

STEPHEN Constantine masterminded it, Harun Hamid delivered it — Pakistan’s football team is in dreamland at ...