Polio virus found in samples taken from four more cities

Ikram Junaidi Published October 19, 2023 Updated October 19, 2023 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: Environ­mental samples collected from four more cities have been found positive for polio virus, a week after samples collected from Hub, Lahore and Peshawar had been found positive.

Sources in Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH) said the lab has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in four environmental (sewage) samples collected from Karachi, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Chaman.

“The genome sequencing of the virus, found in samples collected from all cities showed that it belonged to Afghanistan,” an official of the lab said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr Nadeem Jan has expressed concern over the detection of the virus in environmental samples and directed officials concerned to take all possible steps to protect children from the virus of the crippling disease.

“So far 43 samples have been found positive in the country which is concerning. Pakistan has the most effective surveillance system and it has been working effectively,” Dr Jan said.

He said a campaign will be launched in November to vaccinate children in the areas where the virus has been found.

Published in Dawn, October 19th, 2023

