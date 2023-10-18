Protests across the world over relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza

A large number of protesters took to the streets across the world on Wednesday after a strike resulted in the deaths of at least 500 Palestinians at the crowded Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City yesterday, according to the health ministry in the besieged Gaza enclave.
The strike, which Palestinian officials said came from Israel, was denied by Tel Aviv. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead blamed “barbaric terrorists” for the attack.
This strike marked the deadliest singular event in Gaza since Israel initiated an ongoing bombing campaign on the densely populated territory in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.
These photos show protests for and against Palestinians in the aftermath of the attack.
