Protests across the world over relentless Israeli bombardment of Gaza

Hospital strike leaves 500 dead; health ministry says ‘hundreds of victims’ under hospital rubble.

A large number of protesters took to the streets across the world on Wednesday after a strike resulted in the deaths of at least 500 Palestinians at the crowded Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza City yesterday, according to the health ministry in the besieged Gaza enclave.

The strike, which Palestinian officials said came from Israel, was denied by Tel Aviv. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead blamed “barbaric terrorists” for the attack.

This strike marked the deadliest singular event in Gaza since Israel initiated an ongoing bombing campaign on the densely populated territory in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

These photos show protests for and against Palestinians in the aftermath of the attack.

New York, USA

Supporters of both Palestine and Israel face off in dueling protests at Washington Square Park on October 17, 2023 in New York City.—AFP

Lebanon

A protester cries during a protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon October 18, 2023.—Reuters

Protesters wave Palestinian flags during a rally at the entrance of the French embassy complex in Beirut early on October 18, 2023.—AFP

Jordan

Jordanians gather outside King Abdullah Mosque to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan, October 17, 2023.—Reuters

Occupied West Bank

People demonstrate in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 18, 2023.—Reuters

Palestinians take part in a protest in support of the people in Gazain Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 18, 2023.—Reuters

Tunisia

Protesters gather for an anti-Israel demonstration outside the French embassy headquarters along the Avenue Habib Bourguiba in the centre of Tunis on October 18, 2023.—AFP