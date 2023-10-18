In pictures: Hospital strike in Gaza kills at least 500 Palestinians

Palestinian president cancels meeting with US president; health ministry says ‘hundreds of victims’ under hospital rubble.
A strike on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital — crammed with patients and displaced people — in Gaza City last night killed at least 500 Palestinians, according to the Gazan health ministry.
The Palestinian authorities said the attack originated from Israel and Tel Aviv has since blamed the Palestinians.
The strike was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign against the densely populated territory in retaliation for the Oct 7 Hamas attack.
The images emerging in the aftermath are haunting.
Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.