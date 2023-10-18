DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | October 18, 2023

Saud Shakeel laments absence of Pakistan fans during World Cup

AFP Published October 18, 2023 Updated October 18, 2023 04:36pm
Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP
Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men´s Cricket World Cup ODI match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 10, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan paid a heavy price for being “under extra pressure” in their World Cup defeat by arch-rivals India, said batsman Saud Shakeel, who on Wednesday lamented the absence of the team’s passionate supporters from the tournament.

The national team was thrashed by seven wickets on Saturday at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-capacity stadium where there was only a handful of Pakistani supporters.

The Babar Azam-led squad slumped from a solid 155-2 in the 30th over to be dismissed for a paltry 191.

“I think we were under extra pressure so we tried to get out of that and wanted to play shots,” Shakeel told AFP on Wednesday.

The smattering of Pakistani fans at the game were expatriates from the United Kingdom and the United States. Supporters from across the border are effectively banned after a failure to gain visas.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged an official complaint with the world governing body over the visa delays which have also kept many members of the country’s media at home.

The PCB also complained over what they described as the “inappropriate behaviour” of Indian fans towards the Pakistan squad at the Ahmedabad game.

“When you have your crowd then you get the support. We did not get that and it was not in our hands,” added Shakeel.

Despite an eighth loss in eight World Cup meetings with their arch-rivals, Pakistan are still well-placed in the tournament after wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Middle-order batsman Shakeel scored 68 against the Netherlands before making 31 in the game with Sri Lanka. He was out for just six against India.

Next up for Pakistan is another high-profile duel, this time with five-time champions Australia in Bengaluru on Friday.

“The mistakes we committed in the last game, we must overcome them. That match is gone. If we win against Australia then our position will get better,” added Shakeel.

“Australia are always good in the World Cup. They are a very good side. We know our strong areas and we must play good cricket.

“We had a good start to the tournament with two wins. We want to go match by match and not commit the mistakes we did against India,” Shakeel said.

On Wednesday, all the Pakistan players with the exception of Mohammad Haris trained in Bengaluru.

Haris is still suffering from a fever which laid low many of the squad when they arrived from Ahmedabad.

Star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Abdullah Shafique were the worst hit but were present in the nets at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The gravy train
Updated 18 Oct, 2023

The gravy train

Without reforming our top-heavy bureaucracy and independently evaluating performance, things will not change.
Out of school
18 Oct, 2023

Out of school

WE are at the precipice of an education catastrophe. With a reported 28m children out of school, the nation faces a...
White elephant
18 Oct, 2023

White elephant

PIA IS running on fumes, both literally and figuratively. The debt-ridden national carrier was forced to cancel 14...
Two rules
Updated 17 Oct, 2023

Two rules

PPP, PTI are right in asking why Nawaz is being ‘welcomed’ by the state rather than a solemn reckoning with law.
Decrease in oil prices
17 Oct, 2023

Decrease in oil prices

THE latest 12.3pc and 4.7pc decrease in the retail prices of petrol and diesel for the second half of this month ...
Slain workers
17 Oct, 2023

Slain workers

IT was murder most foul, when six construction workers were gunned down in Balochistan’s Turbat city in the early...