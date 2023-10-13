In pictures: Thousands protest across Middle East and beyond in support of Palestinians, against Israeli reprisals

While there has been strong sympathy for Israel from Western governments, the Israeli response has prompted anger in much of the Arab and Muslim world.

Tens of thousands of protesters poured onto the streets in the Middle East and beyond in support of Palestinians as Israel intensified its attack on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the deadliest attack by Hamas fighters in its history.

Israel has put Gaza — home to 2.3 million people — under siege and killed more than 1,500 Palestinians. It has also vowed to annihilate Hamas but a ground invasion of Gaza poses serious risk with Hamas holding scores of hostages kidnapped in the assault. Public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300.

After Israel’s military called for all civilians of Gaza City — more than one million people — to relocate south within 24 hours on Friday, the UN urged Tel Aviv to call off the order, warning of the “devastating humanitarian consequences”.

While there has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments, the Israeli response has prompted anger, particularly in much of the Arab and Muslim world.

Scores of people took to the streets in Pakistan with Palestinian flags and reaffirmed their support for the people of Gaza. They also burned Israeli flags and demanded an end to the aggression against the Palestinian people.

Protesters take part in a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Peshawar on October 13, 2023. — AFP

Demonstrators burn an Israel flag during a rally to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Quetta on October 13, 2023. —AFP

In Baghdad, tens of thousands of Iraqis rallied in Central Tahrir Square, waving Palestinian flags and burning the Israeli flag while chanting anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans.

Protesters gather at Tahrir Square, Iraq during an anti-Israel demonstration in Baghdad on October 13, 2023. — AFP

Supporters of Iraqi Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr gather for mass Friday prayer during a protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Baghdad, Iraq on October 13, 2023. — Reuters

In Bangladesh’s Dhaka, activists chanted slogans as they protested against Israel’s actions after Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Bangladeshi Muslim activists chant slogans as they protest against Israel’s actions against Palestinians after Friday prayer at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh on October 13, 2023. — Reuters

Members of Japan’s Muslim community staged a protest near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo. Participants held signs and chanted slogans such as “Israel, terrorist” and “Free Palestine”.

In Sri Lanka, protesters held up signs saying, “Palestine you will never walk alone”.

Members of the Friends of Free Palestine group shout slogans and wave Palestinian flags during an anti-Israel protest in Colombo on October 13, 2023. — AFP

Protesters also took to the streets in Indian-occupied Kashmir although Friday prayers at the main mosque in Srinagar were cancelled to avoid unrest. They held placards that read “Ya Allah protect our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine”.

A Palestinian living in Malaysia displays a picture at the Palestinian embassy in Kuala Lumpur on October 13, 2023. — AFP

Palestinians living in Malaysia display pictures during a demonstration at the Palestinian embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 13, 2023. — AFP

People march towards the US embassy during a demonstration in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on October 13, 2023. — AFP

Members of the Friends of Free Palestine group hold a placard and wave Palestinian flags during an anti-Israel protest in Colombo on October 13, 2023. — AFP

Columbia students participate in a rally in support of Palestine at the university on October 12, 2023 in New York City. — AFP

Jordanians gather in a rally to express solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman, Jordan, on October 13, 2023. — Reuters

Pro-Palestinian rallies were also planned in Rome, Munich, Istanbul, Belgrade and other cities.

