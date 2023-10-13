In pictures: Thousands protest across Middle East and beyond in support of Palestinians, against Israeli reprisals
Tens of thousands of protesters poured onto the streets in the Middle East and beyond in support of Palestinians as Israel intensified its attack on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the deadliest attack by Hamas fighters in its history.
Israel has put Gaza — home to 2.3 million people — under siege and killed more than 1,500 Palestinians. It has also vowed to annihilate Hamas but a ground invasion of Gaza poses serious risk with Hamas holding scores of hostages kidnapped in the assault. Public broadcaster Kan said the Israeli death toll had risen to more than 1,300.
After Israel’s military called for all civilians of Gaza City — more than one million people — to relocate south within 24 hours on Friday, the UN urged Tel Aviv to call off the order, warning of the “devastating humanitarian consequences”.
While there has been strong support and sympathy for Israel from Western governments, the Israeli response has prompted anger, particularly in much of the Arab and Muslim world.
Scores of people took to the streets in Pakistan with Palestinian flags and reaffirmed their support for the people of Gaza. They also burned Israeli flags and demanded an end to the aggression against the Palestinian people.
In Baghdad, tens of thousands of Iraqis rallied in Central Tahrir Square, waving Palestinian flags and burning the Israeli flag while chanting anti-US and anti-Israeli slogans.
In Bangladesh’s Dhaka, activists chanted slogans as they protested against Israel’s actions after Friday prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
Members of Japan’s Muslim community staged a protest near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo. Participants held signs and chanted slogans such as “Israel, terrorist” and “Free Palestine”.
In Sri Lanka, protesters held up signs saying, “Palestine you will never walk alone”.
Protesters also took to the streets in Indian-occupied Kashmir although Friday prayers at the main mosque in Srinagar were cancelled to avoid unrest. They held placards that read “Ya Allah protect our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Palestine”.
Pro-Palestinian rallies were also planned in Rome, Munich, Istanbul, Belgrade and other cities.
Header image: Members of the Friends of Free Palestine group hold a placard and wave Palestinian flags during an anti-Israel protest in Colombo on October 13, 2023. — AFP
