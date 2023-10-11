DAWN.COM Logo

Rizwan dedicates win against Sri Lanka to ‘brothers and sisters in Gaza’

AFP Published October 11, 2023 Updated October 11, 2023 11:30pm

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Wednesday dedicated his team’s epic World Cup victory against Sri Lanka to “our brothers and sisters in Gaza”, potentially putting him at odds with support for Israel expressed by the government of host nation India.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute in the win,” Rizwan, 31, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier,” added the batsman, who has 1.6 million followers on the social media platform.

His post had garnered 5.7 million views by Wednesday.

Rizwan scored 131 not out and in the company of opener Abdullah Shafique (113) set the platform for Pakistan’s record winning chase of a daunting 345-run target to defeat Sri Lanka at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

India’s government has joined ranks with Western nations to condemn the attacks launched by Hamas fighters, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the country stands “in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour”.

However, Rizwan drew criticism for his views.

“Shouldn’t @iMRizwanPak have dedicated his match winning innings to ALL non combatants who have died in Gaza AND Israel? Humanity first and above else,” wrote Indian author and columnist Rajdeep Sardesai.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has previously ruled against players making political statements although away from the field of play, they are free to use their own media platforms.

In 2014, the global governing body banned England all-rounder Moeen Ali from wearing wristbands saying “Save Gaza” and “Free Palestine”.

And in 2019, India’s MS Dhoni was ordered by ICC to remove gloves with a controversial dagger logo in a World Cup game against Australia.

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in their next game in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Israel continued to pound Hamas targets in Gaza, leaving entire city blocks in rubble.

Authorities said they had found 1,200 bodies five days after the conflict began.

Gaza officials reported more than 1,000 people killed in Israel’s withering campaign of air and artillery strikes.

More than 25 other nations have reported citizens killed, abducted or missing in the violence.

