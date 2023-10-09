New Zealand beat the Netherlands by 99 runs to stay perfect at World Cup

New Zealand roared to a second successive victory at the World Cup as they beat the Netherlands by 99 runs in Hyderabad on Monday, with Mitchell Santner taking five wickets.

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra and Tom Latham all cracked half-centuries for New Zealand.

The Netherlands lost a couple of early wickets chasing 323 and had some hope when Colin Ackermann (69) was at the wicket, but their target proved too steep and they folded for 223 in 46.3 overs with spinner Santner taking 5-59.

New Zealand built a good platform with Devon Conway (32), Young (70), Ravindra (51), Daryl Mitchell (48) and Latham (53) all firing and although the Dutch responded they leaked runs late on and let the 2019 runners-up post 322-7 in 50 overs.

The Dutch spin-pace duo of Aryan Dutt and Ryan Klein earlier started with three straight maiden overs after they won the toss and elected to bowl although Young and Conway quickly broke the shackles to get New Zealand back on track.

The aggressive Conway looked to accelerate and holed out to Bas de Leede in the deep off Roelof van der Merwe, but Young was patient and reached his sixth half-century before carting Colin Ackermann for a massive six in the 22nd over.

He continued to milk the runs off the Netherlands bowlers in the company of the in-form Ravindra, but ballooned a shorter one from Paul van Meekeren straight to De Leede at mid-on.

Ravindra, who hit a rapid century in the win over defending champions England, backed that effort up with a steady fifty but fell after reaching his milestone as he edged Van der Merwe off his legs to captain Scott Edwards.

Mitchell and skipper Latham kept the score ticking briskly but their dismissals slowed things down before Santner struck an unbeaten 36 from 17 deliveries as New Zealand plundered 50 runs from the last three overs.