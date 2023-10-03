DAWN.COM Logo

JUI-F wants polls in Nov or Feb

Saleem Shahid Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 09:37am

QUETTA: The chief of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F), Balochistan chapter, Maulana Abdul Wassay, has said that elections should be held in the last week of either Novem­ber or in February, reiterating the stance of the party chairman that the month of January would be too cold and it would deny the people of northern areas and Balochistan their right to vote.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, the JUI-F leader said that the provincial executive committee meeting of the party discussed the Election Commission’s decision to hold elections in January, delimitations of constituencies, election preparations and other matters.

He said that the weather in northern areas and Balochistan becomes extremely cold in January, making it unsuitable to hold elections in that month.

Maulana Wassay said his party was clear on its position regarding holding of elections right after the vote of no confidence against PTI leader Imran Khan.

The party, he said, was in favour of a caretaker setup that would also present the budget and pave the way for the general elections, but other allies of PDM didn’t support the idea.

Published in Dawn, October 3rd, 2023

