DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 29, 2023

Ashwin replaces injured Axar in India World Cup squad

AFP Published September 29, 2023 Updated September 29, 2023 07:00am

NEW DELHI: Off-spin­ner Ravichandran Ashwin replaced left-arm spinner Axar Patel on Thursday in India’s squad for the Cric­ket World Cup on home soil after he failed to recover from a thigh injury.

The 37-year-old Ashwin impressed against Aust­ralia earlier this month, taking four wickets in two games as he returned to the ODI team for the first time in over 18 months.

He is the only specialist off-spinner in India’s 15-man squad, and one of just two players alongside star batsman Virat Kohli who featured in India’s 2011 World Cup-winning run.

“When we talk about the 15-man squad, we are very clear what we want,” Indian captain Rohit Sharma said on Wedne­sday after the 2-1 series victory over Australia.

“We are not confused, we know where we are headed as a team.

“It’s a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part – that’s how we win championships. It’s about looking after the body, try and stay fresh for the next one and half months.”

Ashwin claimed 13 wickets in eight matches as India reached the semi-finals of the 2015 World Cup in Australia, but he was not selected for the 2019 edition in England.

Axar sustained a left quadriceps strain in the recent Asia Cup and the spin-bowling all-rounder missed the final as a result.

Host India will begin their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Moving forward
Updated 29 Sep, 2023

Moving forward

It is hoped that the ECP followed the set rules diligently while demarcating constituency boundaries.
Pipeline in stasis
29 Sep, 2023

Pipeline in stasis

DESPITE repeated assurances by successive governments that the scheme is still on the table, the Iran-Pakistan gas...
Playing in India
29 Sep, 2023

Playing in India

WITH visa issues resolved, and after slight alterations in travel plans, Pakistan’s cricket team finally touched...
Accruing more debt
Updated 28 Sep, 2023

Accruing more debt

We are in midst of the worst, longest economic crisis because of lavish lifestyles of powerful interests.
Israeli normalisation
28 Sep, 2023

Israeli normalisation

OVER the past few weeks, there have been many reports prophesising the impending normalisation of ties between Saudi...
Kandhkot tragedy
28 Sep, 2023

Kandhkot tragedy

THE tragic incident that unfolded yesterday in Sindh’s Kandhkot tehsil, leading to the deaths of at least nine...