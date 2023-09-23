UK police seek more information in Sara Sharif case

AN undated photo of Sara Sharif released by the Surrey Police in London, on Friday.—AFP

LONDON: Surrey Police on Friday released two images of 10-year-old Sara Sharif taken prior to her death with the hope that “more people will come forward with information”.

The images show Sara, who was found dead in her family home in Woking, Surrey, wearing the hijab. One appears to be a passport style photo, with the other an image of the young girl outdoors.

The photos show how investigators believe she may have been dressed in the months before she died.

A month earlier, it was reported that, according to her stepmother Beinash Batool, Sara was pulled out of school after being “bullied for wearing the hijab”.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman of Surrey Police said: “We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward.

“We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further enquiries carried out if appropriate.

“I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn’t yet come forward to reach out to us.”

According to news reports, flyers have been put up in Woking train stations and taxi stands with regard to Sara Sharif, the information police are seeking.

A court was informed on Tuesday that 10-year-old Sara Sharif suffered a “constellation” of injuries, culminating in her untimely death.

Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, aged 41, her stepmother Beinash Batool, 29, and her uncle Faisal Malik, 28, made their appearance at the Old Bailey in London on Tuesday following their return from Pakistan on Sept 13, when they were apprehended at Gatwick Airport.

The trio will face a six-week trial for her murder next year, with a date provisionally set for Sept 2, 2024. A plea hearing will take place on Dec 1. The charges against them include the murder of Sara and causing or permitting the death of a child.

Published in Dawn, September 23rd, 2023