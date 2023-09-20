DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 20, 2023

Timeline for PIA privatisation agreed

Amin Ahmed Published September 20, 2023 Updated September 20, 2023 10:01am
Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad presides over a meeting regarding PIA in Islamabad on Sept 19. — PID
Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad presides over a meeting regarding PIA in Islamabad on Sept 19. — PID

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Privatisation Commission on Tuesday discussed privatisation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and agreed a clear timeline for the purpose.

The meeting, presided over by Minister for Privatisation Fawad Hasan Fawad, was held to meet the target set by the caretaker prime minister and the federal cabinet for PIA’s privatisation.

The privatisation minister held detailed discussions with different stakeholders, including the PIA management and the aviation division focusing on restructuring of PIA leading to the privatisation process.

However, no details of the proposed timeline, were mentioned in the press release issued by the Privatisation Comm­ission.

Earlier, Mr Fawad held a meeting with Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar and discussed important economic and fiscal matters and exchanged valuable insights and ideas on the privatisation agenda.

The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) at its meeting on September 6 had decided to form a technical committee for the resolution of bottlenecks in the way of privatisation and restructuring of PIA, and had asked the aviation division to work with the privatisation commission to present a detailed action plan to the CCoP with clear timeline framework in a sequence.

The PIA is fully dependent on the government, the finance ministry and credits from the financial institutions to meet its operational requirements.

The airline has recently negotiated fresh credit facilities from financial institutions under the government of Pakistan guarantee limit.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sikh activist’s murder
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

Sikh activist’s murder

Perhaps Indians have taken a page out of Mossad’s handbook in organising a hit on an individual they considered a ‘terrorist’.
ECP’s preparations
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

ECP’s preparations

The revision of the delimitation timeline still does not mean elections will be held according to the constitutional schedule.
Futures on hold
20 Sep, 2023

Futures on hold

IT is a sad turn of events when one is caught between choosing to fill their fuel tanks to get to work or paying the...
The Isa epoch
Updated 19 Sep, 2023

The Isa epoch

It is precisely these challenges that lend CJP Isa the opportunity to carve out a legacy of robust judicial leadership.
MDCAT cheating
19 Sep, 2023

MDCAT cheating

THE crisis of dishonesty that afflicts all sectors of Pakistani society includes academia. Unfortunately, the resort...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 19 Sep, 2023

Missing anchorperson

Every day this case is prolonged is an injustice to Imran Riaz Khan and his worried family.