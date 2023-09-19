DAWN.COM Logo

Rains, windstorm expected today in twin cities

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 19, 2023 Updated September 19, 2023 10:38am

RAWALPINDI: Rains with wind-thunderstorm are predicted in Rawalpindi and Islamabad from Sept 19 to 21, Met Office said.

Besides, heavy thundershowers predicted in gaps in different parts of the country.

The Met Office said a low-pressure area (LPA) is located over Southeast of Rajasthan (India) and is likely to move towards south-westwards during the next 48 hours.

They further warned that moderate to heavy showers may inundate low-lying areas in Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas from September 18 (night) to 20.

Moreover, moderate to isolated heavy rains with wind-thundershowers are expected in Lower Sindh (Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Badin, Sajawal, Thatta, Jamshoro, Larkana, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Naushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mitayari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar while, at isolated places in Sukkur, Ghotki, Qambar Shahdadkot, Barkhan, Sibbi, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran from September 18 (evening/night) to September 20.

From September 18 to September 21, rains with wind-thunderstorm are predicted in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, North & Eastern Punjab (Pothohar region, Murree, Galliyat, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur), Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Dir, Swat, Chitral, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar and Kohat).

It has been advised to farmers to manage their crop activities accordingly and has been directed to the tourists/travellers to remain cautious and avoid any unpleasant situation during the period.

It is stated that the wind-thunderstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. Also, the general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm, lightning and heavy rains.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2023

