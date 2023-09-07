DAWN.COM Logo

Tax system overhaul through digitisation in progress: PM Kakar

APP Published September 7, 2023 Updated September 7, 2023 07:00pm
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar meets a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Prime Minister House on Thursday. — PID photo
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar meets a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Prime Minister House on Thursday. — PID photo

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday told a delegation of businessmen that the government was reforming the tax system through digitisation and underscored the need to boost tax collection for economic development.

He met a delegation of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in the federal capital today where he said the interim government would bring economic stability by winning the confidence of traders, industrialists and investors, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

The statement comes a day after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) briefed the PM on the taxation system, as well as the measures being taken to expand the taxpayer base and get more retailers integrated into the Point-of-Sale (POS) system of the FBR.

The agency also held out an assurance to the premier that it would bring one million new taxpayers on the tax roll and 20,000 retailers to the POS system by the end of June 2024.

The PMO statement today said the PM issued directives for the authorities concerned to submit a report on the expansion of FBR’s POS system besides improving the performance of commercial attaches in Pakistan’s diplomatic missions.

Recounting the results of the government’s recent actions, the premier said that a crackdown by the government on smuggling during the last 48 hours had brought “positive outcomes”.

“An operation against the smuggling has been launched across the country, particularly in the border areas,” he said, adding that the move had been welcomed by neighbouring countries with whom consultations were under way to promote trade.

Moreover, the PM told the ICCI delegation that reformation of the power sector was also under way and action was being taken against those involved in the electricity theft.

The resolution of the business community’s problems was among the government’s priorities, he added.

The premier welcomed the delegation’s proposals and pledged to implement the feasible ones, the PMO statement said and highlighted the importance of engaging all stakeholders to resolve these issues.

The Ministry of Commerce would routinely solicit input from chambers on the matter, he added.

Additionally, the PM issued directives for the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to enhance its operations and involve the business community in the consultation process. Furthermore, he urged the CDA to digitise the delivery of services to citizens and streamline land records for greater efficiency.

