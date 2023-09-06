DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 06, 2023

China warns against ‘new Cold War’ at Asean summit

Reuters Published September 6, 2023 Updated September 6, 2023 01:41pm
China’s Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6. — Reuters
China’s Premier Li Qiang speaks during the 26th ASEAN-China Summit at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6. — Reuters

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday it is important to avoid a “new Cold War” when dealing with conflicts between countries as world leaders gathered in Indonesia amid sharpening geopolitical rivalries across the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking at an annual summit involving members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and China, Japan and South Korea, Li said countries needed to “appropriately handle differences and disputes”.

“At present, it is very important to oppose taking sides, bloc confrontation and a new Cold War,” Li told the meeting.

Asean, which has warned of the danger of getting dragged into major powers’ disputes, is also holding wider talks with with Li, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and leaders of various partner countries including Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India.

Neither US President Joe Biden nor his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is attending the summit.

High on the agenda at the gatherings in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is concern about China’s increasingly assertive activity in the South China Sea, an important trade corridor in which several Asean members have claims that conflict with China’s.

Asean this week discussed with China accelerating negotiations on a long-discussed code of conduct for the waterway, said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi of the Asean chair, Indonesia.

The issue also came up during an Asean-Japan summit where leaders “expressed the importance of keeping situations in the region conducive, especially in the Korean Peninsula and also the South China Sea”, she said.

The United States and its allies have echoed Asean’s calls for freedom of navigation and overflight and to refrain from building a physical presence in disputed waters.

China has built various facilities, including runways, on tiny outcrops in the sea.

“The vice president will underscore the United States’ and Asean’s shared interest in upholding the rules-based international order, including in the South China Sea, in the face of China’s unlawful maritime claims and provocative actions,” a White House official said on Tuesday.

Just before this week’s gatherings, China released a map with a “10-dash line” showing what appeared to be an expansion of the area it considers its territory in the South China Sea.

Several Asean members rejected the map.

‘Great danger’

Some members of the Southeast Asian grouping have developed close diplomatic, business and military ties with China while others are more wary.

The United States has also courted Asean countries with varying degrees of success.

Asean, in a draft of a statement it will issue this week and seen by Reuters, said it needed to “strengthen stability in the maritime sphere in our region … and explore new initiatives towards these ends”.

Lina Alexandra, a political analyst at think tank CSIS, said the draft was “very weak on the issues of the South China Sea”, noting the Philippines was losing patience with Asean when it came to dealing with China’s presence in the area.

“If Asean is not useful that is a great danger, because the other option is they go up to the big powers and they bring these big powers to the region,” Alexandra said.

A source close to the matter verified the draft.

The summit also saw South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pledge to work with Japan and China for the early resumption of a three-way talks between them in building better ties.

Yoon said any military cooperation with North Korea must immediately stop, referring to a report that its leader, Kim Jong Un, plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss supplying Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine.

The 10 members of Asean held their summit earlier in the week with leaders seeking to assert the bloc’s relevance in the face of criticism it is failing to press Myanmar’s military leaders to cooperate on a plan for peace in their strife-torn country.

Asean member Myanmar has been gripped by violence since the generals overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in early 2021.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unreal expectations
Updated 06 Sep, 2023

Unreal expectations

While Pakistan needs all the investment it can get, we must ask how realistic these projections are.
Denied health cover
06 Sep, 2023

Denied health cover

THE government must probe the reasons and factors behind the denial of free medical treatment to over 80pc of almost...
‘Katcha’ troubles
06 Sep, 2023

‘Katcha’ troubles

DESPITE months of ‘action’, yet another state-sponsored operation to rein in the lawless elements who rule large...
GB unrest
Updated 05 Sep, 2023

GB unrest

To prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws and the violence this begets, the recent amendments need to be rethought.
Digging in
05 Sep, 2023

Digging in

WITHIN what is a very narrow space these days, there seems to be some effort to renegotiate the PTI’s relationship...
IHK media’s siege
05 Sep, 2023

IHK media’s siege

THERE was a time when journalists in Indian-held Kashmir were the cynosure of Indian media — tenacious, reliable,...