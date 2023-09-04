Levies official, two others shot dead in Mastung, Kalat

KHUZDAR: A member of Levies Force and two other people were shot dead in two different firing incidents in Mastung and Kalat districts on Sunday.

Officials said that some unknown assailants barged into the house of a Levies official in the Johan area of Mangochar town of Kalat district and opened fire, killing him on the spot and injuring his wife.

Members of the Levies Force rushed to the area and shifted the body of the Levies man and the injured woman to Kalat district hospital.

The Levies man was identified as Muhammad Hassan Lehri. The cause of his killing was not immediately known.

In the second incident in Mastung area, some armed motorcyclists opened fire on two people on the Quetta-Karachi Highway near Khadkocha area of Mastung.

The firing left Samiullah and Abdul Hafeez dead on the spot.

Police rushed to the area and shifted the bodies of the two victims to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial hospital. Later, the bodies were handed over to family members.

The cause of the killing could not be ascertained.

“It appears to be an incident of target killing,” a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation was under way.

