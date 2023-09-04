DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 04, 2023

Levies official, two others shot dead in Mastung, Kalat

Abdul Wahid Shahwani Published September 4, 2023 Updated September 4, 2023 07:02am

KHUZDAR: A member of Levies Force and two other people were shot dead in two different firing incidents in Mastung and Kalat districts on Sunday.

Officials said that some unknown assailants barged into the house of a Levies official in the Johan area of Mangochar town of Kalat district and opened fire, killing him on the spot and injuring his wife.

Members of the Levies Force rushed to the area and shifted the body of the Levies man and the injured woman to Kalat district hospital.

The Levies man was identified as Muhammad Hassan Lehri. The cause of his killing was not immediately known.

In the second incident in Mastung area, some armed motorcyclists opened fire on two people on the Quetta-Karachi Highway near Khadkocha area of Mastung.

The firing left Samiullah and Abdul Hafeez dead on the spot.

Police rushed to the area and shifted the bodies of the two victims to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Memorial hospital. Later, the bodies were handed over to family members.

The cause of the killing could not be ascertained.

“It appears to be an incident of target killing,” a senior police officer said, adding that further investigation was under way.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2023

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stymied growth
Updated 04 Sep, 2023

Stymied growth

Policymakers need to immediately focus on addressing the long-standing issues holding SMEs back from realising their full potential.
A senseless wait
04 Sep, 2023

A senseless wait

THE claim by PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz that her father Nawaz Sharif will “end inflation” when he comes to Pakistan...
Arms for Taiwan
04 Sep, 2023

Arms for Taiwan

JUST as the Western effort to oust Russia from Ukraine has within it the seeds of a much bigger conflict in Europe,...
More action, please
03 Sep, 2023

More action, please

THE caretaker prime minister has faced a major challenge managing public expectations over the past week or so. When...
Dar’s delusion
Updated 03 Sep, 2023

Dar’s delusion

Dar lives in a world completely divorced from reality, a world where he can be a self-styled ‘saviour’.
Sports and government
03 Sep, 2023

Sports and government

CLEARLY, sports and politics are joined at the hip. This means that governments have a large say in the running of...