SC dismisses ECP plea seeking review of Punjab polls order

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) plea asking the top court to revisit its order of holding elections to the Punjab Assembly on May 14.

In a una­n­imous judgment on April 4, the bench had quashed the electoral body’s decision to extend the date for polls in the province from April 10 to Oct 8 and fixed May 14 as the new date.

It had also directed the government to release Rs21 billion for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and provide a security plan to the ECP regarding the polls. Moreover, the court had instructed relevant authorities to keep it in the loop.

However, in reports submitted to the apex court in subsequent days, the ECP had said the then ruling coalition was reluctant in releasing the funds.

It had contended that staggering polls by holding them in Punjab and KP separately, before elsewhere, was not feasible since it would incur significantly more expenses compared to holding the exercise on one day. It had further said that an already depleted security apparatus would require weeks in advance for its mobilisation.

On May 3, with fewer than two weeks to the May 14 election date ordered by the court, the election commission had filed its plea seeking a review of the court’s April 4 order.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandia, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar resumed hearing the case today, which was in June clubbed with Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023. The law was struck down by the apex court on August 11.

At the outset of the hearing, the ECP lawyer sought one more week for preparation. However, the CJP asked the lawyer to inform the court of his stance, saying that the bench would review the case.

The lawyer responded that he required time to prepare additional grounds in the case. He said that the most important question was regarding the power to give a date for elections.

After amendments to Section 57 and 58 of the Elections Act 2017, the power now rests with the ECP, the lawyer argued.

“Vakil sahib, keep in mind this is a review (plea),” Justice Akhtar remarked. “Don’t raise points that were not raised in the original case,” he said.

The ECP lawyer then said he wished to highlight the Workers Party case, to which Justice Akhtar said that the court had given its opinion in this regard.

“Tell us from the record about mistakes in the order for which a review is required,” the judge told the ECP lawyer.

At one point, CJP Bandial said that court would intervene whenever there was a constitutional violation.

“The Constitution is not anyone’s property. No one can violate or deviate from the Constitution,” Justice Akhtar said.

