Major reshuffle in top bureaucracy on ECP direction

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government on Friday made a massive reshuffle in the top bureaucracy and transferred more than two dozen officials, presently serving in grade 21-22, apparently on a directive of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A source in the Prime Minister Office (PMO) confirmed to Dawn that the reshuffle was made on the ECP directives.

With the latest move, it is likely that the provincial interim governments, too, will follow the ECP’s instructions. In such case, posting and transfers on a large scale are expected in all provinces over the next two days.

“To ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of the institutions appointed on a political basis and to send all such cases to the Commission for approval of termination or otherwise,” said an ECP notification issued on Aug 15.

Some of the key officials are chief secretaries of Sindh and Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, as well as chief commissioner of Islamabad and cabinet division secretary.

Sindh, Balochistan chief secretaries among those transferred

According to the government notification, Dr Mohammad Fakhre Alam lrfan, presently serving as housing and works secretary, was made Sindh chief secretary in place of Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, who has been transferred and directed to report to the establishment division, with immediate effect and until further orders. Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash has been made housing and works secretary.

Similarly, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili has been transferred and directed to report to the establishment division, while additional secretary for power division Shakeel Qadir Khan was transferred to replace him as chief secretary of Balochistan.

Dawood Mohammad Barach, additional secretary for planning, development and special initiatives, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government, for further posting as AJK chief secretary under Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan division, while Mohammad Usman Chachar, AJK chief secretary, has been asked to report to the establishment division.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal has been replaced by Capital Development Authority member Mohammad Anwarul Haq, who will it as an acting charge.

Additional Secretary (in charge) of industries and production division Momin Agha was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (in charge) of petroleum division.

Karmran Ali Afzal, presently posted as director general of Civil Services Academy, Lahore, was transferred and posted as cabinet division secretary, while additional secretary Sajid Baloch was transferred and posted as special secretary in the cabinet division.

Abdullah Khan Sumbal, additional secretary (in charge), science and technology division, has been transferred and posted as additional secretary (in charge), interior division.

Secretary for Water Resources Hasan Nasir Jamy was transferred as IT and telecommunication secretary.

Additional secretary (in charge) petroleum Mohammad Mahmood was made additional secretary (in charge) national food security and research division.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah, a BS-22 officer presently posted as OSD, establishment division, has been posted as secretary, climate change division. National Police Academy (NPA) Commandant Allah Dino Khawaja has been transferred and posted as secretary for human rights.

Humaira Ahmad was transferred and posted as national heritage and culture division secretary. Interior Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza was transferred and posted as secretary for water resources.

Human rights secretary Ali Raza Bhutta was made science and technology secretary.

Sarah Saeed, special secretary in PMO, was transferred and posted as special secretary for commerce.

IT and telecommunication secretary Navid Ahmed Shaikh, additional secretary (in charge) for climate change Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, immigration and passports director general Yawar Hussain, national heritage and culture secretary Fareena Mazhar, maritime affairs secretary Abdul Ghufran Memon, special secretary in cabinet division Ezaz Aslam Dar were directed to report to the establishment division.

National Health Services Joint Secretary Mustafa Jamal Kazi has been transferred and posted as immigration and passports director general.

Additional Auditor General Dr Iram Anjum Khan was posted as maritime affairs secretary.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023