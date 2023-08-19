DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad’s chief commissioner replaced

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The interim government on Friday appointed a new chief commissioner for Islamabad, removing Noorul Amin Mengal, who was also holding the acting charge of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman.

CDA’s member environment retired Capt Mohammad Anwarul Haq has been appointed the new chief commissioner. However, the post of CDA chairman is yet to be filled.

Mr Mengal, a BS-21 officer, was appointed commissioner in January this year and was given additional charge of CDA chairman. After his removal from the post of commissioner, he is also no longer the CDA chairman. According to a notification, he has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

During his tenure of around seven months, he got several development projects completed including the mega Bhara Kahu bypass project and also initiated new projects.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has recently directed the federal and provincial interim governments to make transfers and postings on key posts to make the upcoming election process transparent.

Sources said in the coming days, the deputy commissioner is also likely to be transferred.

Published in Dawn, August 19th, 2023

