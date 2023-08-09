IHC seeks response from federal, Punjab govts on plea seeking PTI chief’s transfer to Adiala Jail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought responses from the federal and Punjab governments to a plea filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking a transfer from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail.

On Aug 5, an Islamabad trial court had declared Imran guilty of “corrupt practices” in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison. Soon after the verdict, he was arrested by the Punjab police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

The trial court had ordered the Islamabad police chief to arrest the PTI chairman but he was instead arrested by the Lahore police. Moreover, the court had ordered the Adiala jail superintendent to receive Imran but he was taken to the Attock jail.

The PTI chief was given B-Class facilities by the Punjab prisons department. However, his lawyers had claimed that he was being kept in “distressing conditions” and was provided “C-Class jail facilities”.

On Monday, Imran had moved the IHC seeking transfer from Attock jail to a better class in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi. The former prime minister also sought permission for regular visits by his legal team, family members, physician Faisal Sultan and political aides to the jail.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq presided over today’s hearing while Sher Afzal Marwat appeared as the PTI chairman’s counsel. The judge said he will issue an order today regarding granting Imran’s legal team permission to meet the ex-premier.

The hearing was adjourned till August 11 (Friday), with the court seeking responses sought from the federal and Punjab governments.

The hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Imran’s lawyer recalled that a day ago, the IHC had granted the legal team permission to meet the PTI chief while hearing the same plea.

He informed the court: “When we went to the [Attock] jail yesterday, we were not allowed [to meet Imran] despite having the court order. We were told that it was late.”

At this, the IHC chief justice said, “It is my mistake. The order was issued late.”

Marwat reiterated that he went to the jail as per the verdict but was not allowed to meet his client.

Justice Farooq then asked if there were specific timings for meeting prisoners. Marwat answered that the meetings were allowed till 6pm.

The lawyer also raised the issue of Naeem Haider Panjotha, Imran’s spokesman on legal affairs, being summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency. Panjotha was summoned in connection with an inquiry related to fake Facebook posts of the trial court judge who convicted the PTI chief in the Toshakhana case.

“Yesterday, another incident took place,” Marwat said.

Justice Farooq then said the matter had come to his knowledge, adding, “Investigations do not mean harassing someone.”

Imran’s counsel further informed the IHC that Panjotha was summoned yesterday and today, Khawaja Haris, Imran’s lead counsel in the Toshakhana trial, has been summoned.

The IHC chief justice responded, “I will look into it on the administrator side.” He then asked, “Who is to decide that a person is not to be sent to Adiala Jail but to another jail?

“Mian Nawaz Sharif had requested and he went to Kot Lakhpat Jail,” Justice Farooq noted.

Here, Marwat asserted that the courts have to “ascertain whether there is any ill-intention behind their (authorities’) acts”.

To this, Justice Farooq observed, “Take care of one thing — that the law is not violated.”

The lawyer assured the judge that “all people will not go at once” to Attock Jail to meet Imran, to which Justice Farooq said, “The purpose of saying this is simply that 50 people do not form a political gathering.”

He stated that he will issue an order regarding permission for the legal team to meet Imran. The hearing of the case was put off till Aug 11 (Friday) as the IHC sought responses from the federal and Punjab governments.

Two of Imran’s lawyers booked for ‘attacking’ jail staff

Meanwhile, two of Imran’s lawyers, Marwat and Advocate Umair Khan Niazi, were booked by the Rawalpindi police late last night for threatening and attacking the Attock jail staff.

Filed by Attock District Jail Deputy Superintendent Afzaal Ahmed Waraich, the first information report (FIR) invokes sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the complaint, Waraich said that at around 8:40pm last night, the in-charge of a police picket near the civil judges’ residence informed the jail control room that Niazi had arrived there to have the jail officials receive the IHC’s order from yesterday.

While two jail officials went to receive the court orders, Marwat had also reached the police picket, the FIR said. It added that both lawyers then demanded the jail officials allow them to meet Imran immediately so they can receive his signatures for legal requirements.

The complaint further said that the jail officials informed the lawyers that the jail had been locked, after which no one could be allowed to meet any imprisoned person.

It went on to allege that subsequently, both lawyers got “extremely enraged” and “misbehaved with and attacked” the complainant. The lawyers also tore the clothes of Abrar Khan, a jail head warder, and threatened with “serious consequences”, the FIR stated.

Adding that the police officials present at the picket were eyewitnesses to the incident, the complainant asked for strict legal action to be taken against both lawyers.