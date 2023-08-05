DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 05, 2023

Seven cotton pickers fall ill after drinking contaminated water

A Correspondent Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 07:14am

BAHAWALPUR: Seven young women, including six teenage girls, fell seriously ill after they allegedly drank water contaminated with pesticide in a cotton field at Chak 11/BC near DHA on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the young women, identified as Shakeela Bibi (16), Surraya Bibi (14), Sameena Bibi (25), Shazia Bibi (18), Misbah (11), Rafia (18) and Rabia Bibi (14), were plucking cotton in the field.

They had also a large water cooler and someone accidentally placed the lid dipped with pesticide, which mixed with the water. As the cotton pickers drank the adulterated water, they started vomiting. Three ambulances of Rescue 1122 shifted the seven women to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

ACCIDENT: A driver was killed while his cleaner suffered serious injuries when the trailer hit the rear of another trailer going ahead of it at Noorpur Nauranga Chowk near Khanqah Sharif on the National Highway.

The rescuers handed over deceased’s body to police and provided first aid to the injured.

BAN: Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa has banned boating, crossing the river Sutlej and movement on riverbank across the district in view of the flood conditions.

According to an official announcement, this order will remain enforced for a week in the river areas of Magwani, Mari Qasim Shah, Mochiwala, Yousafwala, Toka Juma Khan in Abbasnagar, Sutlej bridge, Bahawalpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Fatehpur, Qutabpur, Kand Mahar, Jhoke Randhoo, Bonga Ramzan Khan and areas of tehsil Hasilpur.

BVH: After Governor Balighur Rehman took notice of the dysfunctional heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system in the kidney unit of the Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH), the administration was restored on Friday.

According to BVH MS Dr Aamir Bokhari, the system has now been made completely functional in the unit.

Published in Dawn, Aug 5th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election intrigue
05 Aug, 2023

Election intrigue

Unfortunately, all signs right now indicate extensive pre-poll engineering is being done to avoid any "undesirable" outcome of the exercise.
AML/CFT focus
05 Aug, 2023

AML/CFT focus

ON the face of it, the hasty passage of a crucial bill to establish an authority is a continuation of the efforts...
Bajaur lessons
05 Aug, 2023

Bajaur lessons

THE ghastly attack targeting a JUI-F rally in Bajaur on Sunday illustrates the dangers political parties face during...
Road to peace
Updated 04 Aug, 2023

Road to peace

Pakistan and India will have to do the heavy lifting themselves if they are to achieve a breakthrough.
Borrowing heavily
04 Aug, 2023

Borrowing heavily

THE government’s desire to find ways around the long-standing reforms agenda and frequent deviations from previous...
Human rights policy
04 Aug, 2023

Human rights policy

IT is unfortunate that our human rights legislation appears more aspirational than practical. The Sindh...