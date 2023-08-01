Bumrah returns for Ireland T20 series

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has bounced back from his back injury and was selected to lead India’s squad for the three-match T20 International series against Ireland, India’s cricket board said on Monday.

Bumrah, 29, has been out of action since September and had surgery in New Zealand in March.

The skipper’s clean bill of health paves the way for him to play in the ODI World Cup in India in October.

The three ODIs will start on Aug 18 at Malahide, Dublin, with the following matches on August 20 and 23 at the same ground.

India will then be next in action at the Asia Cup, to be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Aug 30 to Sept 17.

These will be their last assignments before India host the marquee ODI World Cup from Oct 5.

On Saturday, the West Indies won a series-levelling six-wicket victory over India in the second One-day International of a three-match series in Barbados.

India’s ODI squad: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Published in Dawn, Aug 1st, 2023