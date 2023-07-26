Parliament passes amendments to Election Act granting additional powers to interim setup

A joint session of the Parliament on Wednesday passed amendments to the Election Act 2017, granting the caretaker government powers to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements and projects.

The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The PML-N had on Sunday announced that an amendment was being introduced to empower the interim setup to have powers similar to that of an elected government.

“The interim setup will not be confined to day-to-day affairs of the government till elections are held. An amendment is being brought (to the Constitution) to empower the caretaker setup to take important decisions like an elected government does,” PML-N supreme leader’s spokesperson Muhammad Zubair earlier told Dawn.

The amendment is among several others being proposed to the elections laws ahead of polls scheduled to take place later this year.

However, during a joint session of the Parliament a day earlier, objections were raised to the amendment after which it was deferred for a day.

When the session resumed today, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the government had prepared a new draft of the said amendment after concerns were raised by the allies and opposition members.

“Apart from Section 230, there was 100 per cent consensus on all the other amendments,” he said.

Tarar clarified that while it was being said that the amendment to Section 230 was made a day earlier, “the truth is that the changes were proposed five days back via WhatsApp and email” to members of the Parliamen­tary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

“But the committee was called again today and examined the amendment to Section 230 again,” he said, adding that the members of the committee deemed the changes “unnecessary”.

Tarar further said that a new draft of the amendment, to simplify Section 230, would be shared by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar. “Rest of the amendments that have been circulated are those on which there is 100pc consensus.”

The draft of the law, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, said: “Provided that sub-sections 1 and 2 shall not apply where the caretaker government has to take actions or decisions regarding existing bilateral or multilateral agreements or the projects already initiated under the Public Private Partnership Authority Act 2017, the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions Act 2022, and the Privatisation Commission Ordinance 2000.”

These powers should not be with caretaker government: Rabbani

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said that he had no objection to other amendments to the Election Act 2017.

“Section 230, as it stood yesterday, was opposed by a lot of members who had a number of observations against it. I am grateful to the law minister that he keep yesterday’s discussion in view and this is the beauty of the Parliament that the government is guided by the wisdom of the House.”

He asserted that wisdom prevailed and as a result, subclause one and subclause 2 of the amendment had been deleted.

However, at the same time, Rabbani said: “I believe that the powers, no matter what the exigencies that are existing, these powers should not be with the caretaker government.”

More to follow