Moderate rain, choked drains inundate roads in Karachi’s district Central

KARACHI: Different parts of the metropolis received light and moderate showers on Friday during the second half of the day, which was enough to cripple the traffic and sewerage system mainly in district Central where roads were inundated with sewage causing hours-long snarl-ups only to test patience of commuters.

The downpour continued to play havoc with the metropolis’ ill-maintained traffic and sewerage infrastructure amid warnings from the Met office that the current system could lead to “rain, wind and thundershowers with isolated heavy falls” for another day or two.

The authorities, however, blamed accumulated rainwater on roads for slow pace of traffic which had ultimately turned into gridlocks.

An official at the Met office said that majority of city areas received light showers and drizzle, mostly in second half the day, of the fresh monsoon spell.

By 8pm, only Surjani Town and Gulshan-i-Maymar were the areas where the Met office counted significant amount of rains — 31.3mm and 16.7mm, respectively — as all other areas of the city received only traces or single digit count of rain.

Although the city life remained largely normal amid light rain, the Central district remerged a challenge for authorities due to its poor drainage system and mostly clogged storm-water drains.

The district witnessed another overflow of sewers mainly along the roads parallel to BRT Green Line.

“Due to overflow of sewage lines along the Green Line track the roads leading to both sides from Nagan Chowrangi to Power House remained submerged making it almost impossible for traffic to move at a normal speed,” said an official.

Deployment of workforce at choking points backed by heavy machinery, however, led to drainage of sewage water and cleared the roads within a couple of hours.

Published in Dawn, July 22th, 2023