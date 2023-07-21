DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 21, 2023

‘Barbie’ not banned in Punjab, but not allowed to screen pending censor approval: Punjab information secretary

Imran Gabol Published July 21, 2023 Updated July 21, 2023 09:16pm

Punjab Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik clarified on Friday that ‘Barbie’ movie was not banned in Punjab, but its screening was not being allowed for now as an approval from the censor board was awaited.

Barbie’s box-office debut began in parts of Asia, including Pakistan, on July 21.

“The movie’s exhibition has not been allowed [in Punjab] as it has been sent to Dubai for a censorship review. The censor board will review the movie ‘Barbie’ and decide whether it should be played in cinemas or not,” Malik told Dawn.com.

According to him, relevant authorities were waiting for the reviewed copy of the movie and the process would take some days to complete.

Dawn.com had approached the official for a clarification after Twitter was abuzz with reports of the film being banned in Punjab for “showing pro-LGBTQ content”.

Meanwhile, two prominent cinemas in Lahore, Cue and Cine Star, had no shows scheduled for the movie on their websites at the time of the publishing of this report. But Universal Cinemas had shows listed for the movie.

The fantasy comedy film about the famous doll, directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. It is expected to rake in $100 million from US theatres over the weekend. To mostly positive reviews, it had scored a 90 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 81 on Meta Critic.

Previously, Vietnam banned the movie from cinemas over scenes with a map showing China’s claims to territory in the South China Sea.

Additional input from Reuters

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Cipher saga
Updated 21 Jul, 2023

Cipher saga

With elections around the corner, it seems a last-ditch attempt is being made to knock Imran Khan out of the race.
Muharram safety
21 Jul, 2023

Muharram safety

WITH the month of Muharram underway, the authorities have upped security arrangements across the country, especially...
Ruthless rains
21 Jul, 2023

Ruthless rains

DISASTERS are natural; the ensuing havoc is manmade. Once again, familiar monsoon misery returns with intense...
IMF report
Updated 20 Jul, 2023

IMF report

A longer-term IMF programme seems inevitable for next govt to resolve structural challenges.
A new INDIA?
20 Jul, 2023

A new INDIA?

AFTER nearly a decade of BJP-led rule, disparate opposition parties in India have decided to bury the hatchet and ...
Turning back migrants
20 Jul, 2023

Turning back migrants

THE inhumane and deeply problematic migration legislation that for months has passed between the UK parliament’s...