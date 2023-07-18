Men as family heads usually ignore their own health: experts

ISLAMABAD: Although there is a general impression that women are at the receiving end in society, speakers on Monday said heads of families mostly give first priority to their wives and children due to which in a number of cases their own health is compromised.

They were speaking at an event held at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Maroof Cardiovascular Centre in connection with International Men’s Health Week.

Speaking on the occasion, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Asim Rauf said it was a fact that health of family heads, which were usually males, was compromised while fulfilling responsibilities of the family members.

“There are many examples that fathers delayed their surgeries because they had to meet the expenses of their children such as their medical treatment or education. I would say men should also care about their health because only that is how they will be able to take care of the family members,” he said.

While talking to Dawn, Mr Rauf said a number of men developed health issues because they overburdened themselves to meet the expenses of their families.

“They should adopt proactive approach and go for health screening at least once in a year. On the other hand, Drap has been ensuring that quality medicines are provided to people so that patients would recover at the earliest,” he said.

In 2002, representatives from six men’s health organisations from around the world met at a meeting organised by Men’s Health Network at the second World Congress on Men’s Health in Vienna, Austria, and resolved to work together to launch the International Men’s Health Week.

In United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia, people wear blue dresses during the week to raise awareness about the importance of male health and to encourage men to live longer and healthier lives.

