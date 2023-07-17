Militant attack on Zhob Cantt foiled

QUETTA: A group of armed militants launched an attack at Zhob Cantt after midnight, but the security forces, who were at high alert, retaliated and foiled their attempt to enter the garrison area on Sunday.

The locals heard heavy firing and explosions around 2.30am, which continued for several hours.

Officials, while confirming the terrorist attack in Zhob, said that the armed terrorists launched an attack from the airport road side. However, security forces, which were already alert, immediately took positions and returned fire.

“Heavy exchange of fire and explosions continued till early morning,” a senior official in Zhob told Dawn.

