Foreign Affairs ministry asked to share documents with Dr Afia’s lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the ministry of foreign affairs to complete the process of sharing documents with Dr Afia’s lawyer.

IHC Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan resumed hearing in the petition seeking release of Dr Afia from the US jail. Acting secretary ministry of foreign affairs, director US and additional secretary law and justice appeared before the court.

Additional attorney general Munawar Iqbal Duggal informed the court that the ministry of foreign affairs follows certain procedure for sharing the documents with the attorneys.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2023