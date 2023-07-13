PPP stages sit-in at KE Karachi head office against prolonged loadshedding

• Protest causes hour-long traffic jams in DHA, Clifton

• Lyari, Gizri residents join demo against up to 16 hours of loadshedding

KARACHI: Getting sick and tired of loadshedding and continuous power failures in severe hot and humid weather, the district South chapter of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led a strong protest and sit-in outside the head office of the K-Electric in the Defence Housing Authority here on Wednesday.

The protest and sit-in carried on for over three hours in the afternoon. There was a massive traffic jam caused by all the commotion from the Punjab Colony to Sunset Boulevard.

The party workers were joined in the protest by residents, especially the people of Lyari and Gizri, both equally tormented by KE.

Carrying PPP flags, they chanted slogans against the power utility, while complaining that the loadshedding and power failures extend from 10 to 16 hours on a daily basis, which is making life absolutely unliveable for them.

The people said they had lost all patience with the KE as they were getting no respite from continuous misery. They said they get no peace at home as they cannot rest, relax or sleep, thanks to the utility’s inflicting misery on them.

Many of the people had brought copies of their paid electricity bills with them also. They said that despite paying all their dues, they were not being given uninterrupted electricity, which was their right.

They also said they have taken their complaints to Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab as well as Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who in their own capacities did speak to the KE, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, the KE condemned the damage caused by protesters to its head office and claimed in a statement that around 38 per cent of Lyari is exempted from loadshedding.

Besides, it said, areas such as Dhobi Ghaat, Nawa Lane, Chakiwara, Gul Mohammed Lane, Singo Lane, Juma Baloch, Shah Waliullah Road, Ghausia Road and others are their defaulters by over Rs10 billion.

“Slaughterhouse, Haji Pir Mana, Laboratory Oil and a few other KE feeders suffer 70 to 90 per cent losses,” said a KE spokesperson.

It was said that the defaulters have been sent constant reminders to pay their bills again and again, but they just do not pay up and in present economic conditions it is not possible for the power utility to also provide electricity free of charge. And loadshedding happens due to power thefts, which are also rampant in Lyari.

“Of course, we understand the need for uninterrupted power supply in this hot weather, but electricity doesn’t come free,” said the KE spokesperson.

KE was also thankful to the law enforcement agencies for intervening during the protest and helping in dispersing the crowds, the statement concluded.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2023